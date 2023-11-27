Sheriff Whittington Promotes Deputy

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington promoted a deputy in a ceremony in the Sheriff’s Conference room at the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office Command Center in Plain Dealing on Monday morning, November

20th.



Deputy Blake Garland was promoted to the rank of Sergeant after 12 years of service.



Sergeant Garland began his career at BSO in the Corrections Division and has served on the Honor

Guard, Dive Team, Marine Patrol and the Emergency Equipment Team.



Sergeant Garland will serve as the supervisor over the road crews that help keep the parish clean.



“Supervisors and corrections personnel have identified you as a leader amongst your peers. I know you will continue to lead by the example you have already established,” said Sheriff Whittington. “I am proud to promote you for your hard work and dedication to duty here at the sheriff’s office. Keep up the good work.”