Sheriff Whittington promotes six Corrections deputies

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington promoted six Corrections deputies in a ceremony in the Sheriff’s

Conference room at the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office Command Center in Plain Dealing on Monday

morning.



Capt. Brad Anderson was promoted to the rank of Major and will be over all aspects of the Corrections

Division.



Lt. Robert Chavis was promoted to the rank of Captain, Sgt. Michelle Bowen was promoted to

Lieutenant, and Deputy Charles Shaver was promoted to the rank of Sergeant. All three will serve as

supervisors at the Bossier Maximum Security Facility.



Lt. Scott Crawford was promoted to the rank of Captain and Sgt. Todd Roberts was promoted to

Lieutenant. Both supervisors will serve at the Bossier Medium Security Facility.



“Supervisors and corrections personnel have identified you as leaders amongst your peers. I know you

will continue to lead by the example you have already established,” said Sheriff Whittington. “I am

proud to promote you for your hard work and dedication to duty here at the sheriff’s office. Keep up the

good work.”