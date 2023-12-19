Sheriff Whittington promotes Three Deputies

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington recently promoted three deputies in ceremonies in the Sheriff’s

Conference room at the Bossier Parish Courthouse on December 11th and one at the Bossier Sheriff’s

Office Command Center in Plain Dealing on Monday morning, December 18th.



Deputy Dylan Dison and Deputy Joe Hammersla were both promoted to the rank of Corporal. The

Corporals are both assigned to the Patrol Division and will train new officers as Field Training Officers.

Deputy Lindsey Ducote was promoted to the rank of Sergeant within the Corrections Division.



“It is always an honor to promote those who have earned the respect and admiration of their supervisors

and peers, I am confident in your abilities to lead and supervise and know you will do so to the high

standards of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office”, said Sheriff Whittington.



Deputies Josh Sexton and Joseph Bailey were also recognized by Sheriff Whittington as new detectives

for the Sheriff’s Office.