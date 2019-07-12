Sheriff Whittington: Respect yourself…and the law

When I read Randy Brown’s editorial in the Bossier Press-Tribune last month, “Support our local law enforcement officers” – June 5, 2019, I was pleased with his encouraging words about his personal support for those who serve in law enforcement. But he also talked about how respect for law enforcement is dwindling.

Lack of respect for authority is not only lost, but the lack of respect for authority is sometimes encouraged and praised. How in the world did we get to this point? I’ve been around for 60 years, and I’ve seen a lot of changes, and I’ll offer a few thoughts.

In order to have respect for anything or anyone, you must first have SELF RESPECT. If you don’t, I can promise you that you won’t have respect for anyone else.

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington

I also believe that the breakdown of families and the lack of any kind of values are having devastating consequences on our society.

When nothing else has worked, then law enforcement is called to “fix it.” We surely know that without law enforcement, there is no law and order, and that’s not a society I want to live in.

As your Sheriff and chief law enforcement officer for Bossier Parish, I encourage parents, grandparents, teachers, pastors, priests, coaches, and mentors to inspire young people to have respect for themselves. Then teach them some values so that they can know the difference between right and wrong behavior. Finally, teach them that respect for authority figures is the right thing to do.

As law enforcement officers, we have a dangerous job in maintaining public safety. I commit to the residents in our parish that I will ensure our deputies and staff maintain the highest level of CPR – courteous, professional, and responsive – service. I trust I can count on our community’s commitment to bring back respect for authority and our law enforcement professionals. Maintaining public safety requires it. Living in a civil society demands it.

