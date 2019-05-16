Sheriff’s detectives seek Cypress Bend vehicle burglary suspects

Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives are looking for a vehicle burglar who committed half a dozen burglaries in a Bossier City neighborhood last month.

Mason Alexander Belk, 18, is wanted for six counts of burglary and one count of a theft of a firearm for stealing various items from unlocked vehicles in the Cypress Bend neighborhood during the early morning hours of April 10 and 15. He stole money, electronics, tools and a firearm.

Detectives are also looking for a second suspect who committed the burglaries along with Belk and are working on warrants for his arrest.

In home surveillance video, you can see Belk walking up to a vehicle, checking to see if it’s unlocked. When he can’t get in, he simply walks away. At another residence in the Cypress Bend subdivision, you can see the second suspect walk up to a truck, open the unlocked vehicle, and take what he wants.

Belk is from Shreveport, but had been staying with friends in the Haymeadow subdivision. If you know his whereabouts, please call Bossier CrimeStoppers at (318) 424-4100 or submit a tip; find out more atwww.bossiercrimestoppers.org.