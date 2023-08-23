Sheriff’s Office banking account illegally used

CPSO detectives arrested a Bossier City woman for making unauthorized electronic transactions from a Caddo Sheriff’s Office banking account, said Sheriff Steve Prator.

Aleshia Williams, 35, of the 1200 block of Dot Avenue in Bossier City, was arrested after investigators discovered she used another person’s identity without consent to obtain two credit cards. Detectives said Williams made several purchases with the credit cards and then used a bank account routing number belonging to the Sheriff’s Office to pay the bills.

Detective Roosevelt Tadlock said they were able to trace three electronic payments made from the Sheriff’s Office account to Williams’ Discover and Capital One cards. The total amount of these transactions was more than $5,500.

Williams was booked into Caddo Correctional Center and charged with one count of Access Device Fraud, a felony offense.

The Caddo Sheriff’s Office has received restitution of $5,698.91.