Sheriff’s Office seeks owner of abandoned horse

The Bossier Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of a horse found on Petty Lane in Haughton.

The owner may claim the animal after proper identification of the horse and payment to the Bossier Sheriff’s Office for the costs of care and custody before the horse will be released. The owner has until May 30 to claim the horse before it will be sold at public auction.

The owner or anyone with information concerning the horse’s ownership is asked to call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.