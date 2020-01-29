Shielah Bradley

Bossier City, LA – Shielah Kay Bradley went to be with her Lord & Savior January 24, 2020. She was born at Scott Air Force Base in Troy, Illinois on July 11, 1955. There will be a Memorial Service at Boone Funeral Home at 11AM on Thursday January 30, 2020 in Bossier City, LA.

Being a military dependent Shielah lived in numerous locations and eventually resided in Bossier City. She had a kind generous heart & was always willing to put other’s needs before her own. With her signature laugh and infectious smile, she brought happiness to all those around her. She loved her cats and rescued many throughout her lifetime. She enjoyed traveling to Illinois to visit with family, especially her grandfather.

Shielah was a graduate of Airline High School and Draughan Business College. She worked in various industries but found her calling when she began working with the children of Rutherford House in 1979 until she retired.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents James & Glenna Arnold & Parents Edola Thornton Bradley & Deloris Jean Turner and Brothers Keith and Scott Bradley.

She is survived by her sister Yvonne Bradley; nephew Jeremy Bradley; niece, Jennifer Rohde and spouse Ian and children Pak, Mia & Zoe; niece, Candace Boyett; step-nephews, Shane and Justin Sambor along with their families; stepfather, Luke Turner as well as any extended family & friends.