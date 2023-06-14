Shongaloo Man Dies in House Fire

State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies have concluded their investigation into a house fire in Shongaloo that claimed the life of the male homeowner.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14, the Shongaloo Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire located in the 300 block of Hill Top Road. Unfortunately, one victim was later found in a bedroom.

While official identification and cause of death are pending an autopsy by the Webster Parish Coroner’s Office, the victim is believed to be the 73-year-old male homeowner. Two cats also died in the fire.

Following an assessment of the scene, including viewing nearby surveillance video, at this time, deputies believe lightning from overnight storms is a contributing factor to this fire.

Deputies were unable to locate any working smoke alarms in this home. Smoke alarms have been proven to be the difference between life and death in a fire emergency. If you have smoke alarms, ensure they are working. If you need help getting smoke alarms for your home, Operations Save-A-Life can help. To learn more about Operation Save-A-Life, or to register for a free smoke alarm, visit our website at lasfm.org or contact your local fire department to request a free smoke alarm installation.