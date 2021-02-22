Shooter Arrested, Off-Duty Deputy Shot Stable

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington says Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Kalee L. Wich, 22, of Benton, late Monday afternoon for the shooting of her father, Deputy Burt Wich of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, at his residence around 5 p.m. today.



Kalee was charged with Attempted First Degree Murder and transported to the Bossier Maximum Security Facility in Plain Dealing for booking. She was cooperative with detectives during questioning.



Dep. Wich, 56, has more than 25 years in law enforcement. He was off duty at his residence when his daughter shot him multiple times. As of this news update, he is stable and talking, while undergoing medical evaluations at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport.



Sheriff Whittington encourages folks to pray for Dep. Wich’s recovery.