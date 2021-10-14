Update: Shooting at 2700 block of Foster St in Bossier City

UPDATE:

Jeremy M Moore was located by the Bossier City Police Department’s Special Operations Services and was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit. Moore will be booked into the BCPD jail on the listed warrants. His bond is set at $620,000.

Original Post:

On October 14, 2021 at around 11:00 am, the Bossier City Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 2700 block of Foster St. Patrol officers found a male who had been shot in both legs inside of a residence. They immediately applied tourniquets and requested medical assistance. A suspect was seen by witnesses running from the scene across Barksdale Blvd. and towards the Red River. He was wearing shorts and tennis shoes with no shirt on. This area was secured by patrol officers and officers from the Special Operations Services. The area was checked by K9 Units but the suspect was not immediately located. The Special Operations Services is remaining in the area actively looking for the suspect.



The Violent Crimes Unit investigated the shooting and determined that the shooting stemmed from an Armed Robbery. This was not believed to be a random act and the suspect and the victim knew each other.



Warrants have been issued for Jeremy Michael Moore for Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, Aggravated Battery, Armed Robbery with a Firearm, and Attempted First Degree Murder. Jeremy Moore’s photo is attached.



If you have any information on his whereabouts please contact the Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8610 or Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100.