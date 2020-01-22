Shooting leaves Bossier City woman dead

Bossier City Police are investigating a shooting on Whittington Street that left a woman dead.

Kalisca Sheunta Williams, 26, of 910 Whittington St., Bossier City, was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound after police responded to a shooting at the residence Tuesday night.

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bossier City Fire Department.

Detectives are continuing the investigation.

Anyone who may have information on the crime is asked to contact the Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8610 or submit a tip anonymously through Bossier Crime Stoppers by calling 318-424-4100 or the app at www.p3tips.com.