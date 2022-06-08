Shooting on 4900 block of Dahlia in Bossier City

On Friday, June 3, around 3:40pm, Bossier City Police officers responded to a shooting in the 4900

Block of Dahlia Dr. Officers arrived on scene and found a 17 year old male with gunshot wounds to

both legs. He was transported by the Bossier City Fire Department to Ochsner LSU Medical Center

for treatment of his injuries. During the course of the subsequent investigation, several suspects were

identified and arrested.



Corey Sullivan (22 year old, B/M) of Shreveport was arrested and charged with 3 counts of Attempted

1 st Degree Murder. He was booked into the Bossier City Jail with a bond amount at $600,000.



A 17 year old B/M from Bossier City was arrested and charged with 2 counts of Attempted 1 st Degree

Murder, Obstruction of Justice and Possession of a Handgun by a Juvenile. He was booked into the

Ware Detention Center with a bond amount at $595,000.



A 17 year old B/M from Bossier City was arrested and charged with 3 counts of Attempted 1 st Degree

Murder. He was booked into the Ware Detention Center with a bond amount at $250,000.



A 16 year old B/M from Bossier City was arrested and charged with Obstruction of Justice and

Possession of a Handgun by a Juvenile. He was booked into the Ware Detention Center with a bond

amount at $95,000.



The victim is still recovering but his injuries are not considered life threatening at this time. This

investigation is ongoing.