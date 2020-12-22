Shop with a Cop: Holiday tradition continues (Gallery)

Randy Brown | Bossier Press-Tribune

Excitement and Christmas spirit filled the air last Friday afternoon as the International Union of Police Associations Local 645 held its annual Shop With A Cop event at the Walmart Supercenter on Airline Drive in Bossier City. There was a great turnout for this event. Lots of toys and games were picked out by some very anxious children from our community. And, lots of fun was had by all.

Bossier City Police Department Sgt. B.J. Sanford, who serves as the Local 645 Union President, gave the Bossier Press-Tribune the following quote “This event touches your heart and makes you want to cry. This is an awesome experience and I love that we live in a community that supports us and supports this project.” Sgt. Sanford went on to say “The support is unbelievable. The citizens of Bossier City love on us 24/7. It is obvious that the citizens of Bossier City love their police department. This is a great community.”

Sgt. Sanford was escorted around the Walmart Toy Department by Pricilla Hernandez, Age 10. Of course, Pricilla picked out some things for herself, but she was mainly concerned with picking out toys and games for some of her family members.