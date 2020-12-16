Bossier City Police Local 645 and the Bossier Chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #39 will take over 50 kids Christmas shopping in their annual Shop with a Cop program beginning at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020 at the Walmart Super Center located at 2536 Airline Drive.



Officers will accompany the children as they shop for Christmas gifts with funds raised locally over the past year by members of Local 645 and the Bossier FOP chapter. Most of the children taking part were pre-selected from Bossier City elementary schools while others were chosen by officers based on the family’s need.



Along with providing children in need with gifts for Christmas, the Shop with a Cop program helps build strong positive relationships between the children and police officers.