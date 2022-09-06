SHREVE MEMORIAL LIBRARY BRANCHES RESUME SUNDAY HOURS SEPTEMBER 11

Beginning Sunday, September 11, all Shreve Memorial Library full-time branches will resume Sunday operating hours. Sunday hours were previously cut in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting this Sunday, September 11, all Shreve Memorial Library branches located within the City of Shreveport (with the exception of the Main (Downtown) Branch), and in Vivian will be open an additional four hours from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. each Sunday.

Shreve Memorial Library full-time branches are open Monday through Wednesday 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday through Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Sunday 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. These operating hours apply to the following Shreve Memorial Library locations.

· Atkins Branch, 3704 Greenwood Road

· Broadmoor Branch, 1212 Captain Shreve Drive

· Cedar Grove-Line Avenue Branch, 8303 Line Avenue

· David Raines Branch, 2855 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive

· Hamilton/South Caddo Branch, 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop

· Hollywood/Union Avenue Branch, 2105 Hollywood Avenue

· Mooretown Branch, 4360 Hollywood Avenue

· North Caddo Branch, 615 N. Pine Street, Vivian

· North Shreveport Branch, 4844 North Market Street

· Wallette Branch, 363 Hearne Avenue

· West Shreveport Branch, 4380 Pines Road

The Main (Downtown) Branch is currently closed for renovations. A complete list of all Shreve Memorial Library branches and operating hours is available at www.shreve-lib.org/427/All-Locations-Hours.

For more information and library updates, please visit www.shreve-lib.org.