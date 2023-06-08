SHREVE MEMORIAL LIBRARY BROADMOOR BRANCH PRESENTS ADULT LASER TAG JUNE 16

The Broadmoor Branch of Shreve Memorial Library is hosting a special after hours, 1980s-inspired laser tag event for patrons, ages 18+, on Friday, June 16. The event invites patrons to take a look back at a simpler time in history with giant hair, music videos, and laser guns, all related to the 1980s decade. The event will take place at the Broadmoor Branch, located at 1212 Captain Shreve Drive, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The laser tag event is free and open to the public. However, registration is required.

During the event, laser teams of five will compete in rounds of Capture the Flag, using 80s-style bunkers, shields, and hidden power-ups. Popcorn and movies will be provided between sessions. The event is intended for adults, age 18 years and older. Those interested in participating can register by calling the Broadmoor Branch Information Services Desk at (318) 869-0120.

The Broadmoor Branch offers a variety of programs to library patrons of all ages. The branch houses the Shreve Memorial Library Genealogy Department, which offers monthly local history programs as well as computer classes, providing instruction on how to use available Genealogy databases, such as Ancestry Library Edition, Family Search, Find a Grave and Fold 3. The branch also offers patrons an adult fiction book club, a variety of teen programs, preschool story time programs, and much more.

For more information and complete program details, please visit www.shreve-lib.org.