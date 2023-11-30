SHREVE MEMORIAL LIBRARY CELEBRATES 100 YEARS OF SERVICE TO CADDO PARISH

Shreve Memorial Library is celebrating 100 years of service to Caddo Parish this December, and all are invited to visit the library to join in this momentous occasion. Since 1923, Shreve Memorial Library has provided needed library services to the residents of Caddo Parish. Throughout the month of December, Shreve Memorial Library branches throughout Caddo Parish will celebrate the Library’s Centennial Anniversary with special programs, presentations, and events for library patrons. All library programs are free and open to the public.

The first Shreve Memorial Library branch opened in December 1923 at what is now the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce building on Edwards Street in downtown Shreveport. Since that time, Shreve Memorial Library has grown to be a 21-branch public library system serving the educational, recreational and informational needs of Caddo Parish with resources, services and support.

During the month of December, several Shreve Memorial Library branches will host special commemoration events highlighting the 100-year history of the library. Patrons will enjoy special historical video presentations and light refreshments, as well as appearances by special guests. All centennial celebration events are free and open to the public. A list of scheduled events is included below.

Tuesday, December 5

· 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. SML Celebration of 100 Years at Gilliam Branch, 12797 Main Street, Gilliam

· 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Centennial Celebration with Haley Brooke at Broadmoor Branch, 1212 Captain Shreve Drive

Wednesday, December 6

· 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. SML 100th Celebration at Hamilton/South Caddo Branch, 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop

· 11:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Shreve Memorial Library’s Centennial at Mooringsport Branch, 603 Latimer Street, Mooringsport

· 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Shreve Memorial Library Centennial Celebration & Santa Claus Visit at Blanchard Branch, 344 Alexander Street, Blanchard

Thursday, December 7

· 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Centennial Celebration at Rodessa Branch, 10093 Main Street, Rodessa

· 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Shreve Memorial Library 100 Year Celebration at Higginbotham-Bryson Branch, 9359 Greenwood Road, Greenwood

Friday, December 8

· 2:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Happy 100th Birthday, SML! at Cedar Grove-Line Avenue Branch, 8303 Line Avenue

Tuesday, December 12

· 4:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. SML 100th Anniversary Open House & Belcher-Wyche Branch 85th Anniversary Celebration at Belcher-Wyche Branch, 409 Charles Street, Belcher

Wednesday, December 13

· 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. 100th Year Celebration at Hosston Branch, 15478 U.S. Hwy 71, Hosston

Additional celebratory events will take place at other Shreve Memorial Library branches as well. A complete list of events can be found on the Shreve Memorial Library website at www.shreve-lib.org.

Shreve Memorial Library patrons can also join in the library’s centennial celebration by participating in the Centennial Beanstack Challenge and the Keep It 100 Amnesty Days food drive. The Centennial Beanstack Challenge is a reading challenge that asks library patrons to read for at least 20 minutes for 100 days and log their reading activity on the library’s Beanstack site by December 31. Those who complete the challenge will be entered into a drawing for a gift card. The challenge is open to Shreve Memorial Library cardholders of all ages, and those interested can sign up via Beanstack at https://shreve-lib.beanstack.org/reader365.

The Keep It 100 Amnesty Days Food Drive began in September and continues through December 19. Shreve Memorial Library patrons can have outstanding overdue fines and fees for lost or damaged items forgiven by donating non-perishable food items to the food drive. For each item donated, one fine, fee or charge up to $5 will be waived. Multiple items can be donated to cover fines, fees and charges of more than $5. Each item donated will be worth $5 toward the total amount due. Amnesty does not apply to charges for lost or damaged Nintendo Switch consoles or hotspot devices. Donations can be made at any Shreve Memorial Library branch, and all food items collected will be delivered to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana.

For more information on Shreve Memorial Library’s 100th anniversary celebration, library services, and programs, please visit www.shreve-lib.org.