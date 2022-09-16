SHREVE MEMORIAL LIBRARY CELEBRATES BANNED BOOKS WEEK SEPTEMBER 18 – 24

Shreve Memorial Library will join the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries across the nation in celebrating Banned Books Week September 18 – 24. Banned Books Week is an annual event celebrating the freedom to read. Typically held during the last week of September, Banned Books Week spotlights current and historical books to censor books in libraries and schools, bringing together the entire book community in shared support of the freedom to seek and express ideas, even those some consider unorthodox or unpopular. Shreve Memorial Library branches will celebrate Banned Books Week and its theme, “Books unite us. Censorship divides us,” with interactive Banned Books Week displays, movie screenings, crafts and challenges. All programs are free and open to the public.

Throughout the weeklong celebration, Shreve Memorial Library branches will encourage library patrons to go on a “Blind Date” with a Banned Book throughout interactive displays. The books on display will have their titles hidden with only the reasons why the book has been challenged listed. Library patrons can go on a blind date with a banned book any time during Banned Books Week at the Belcher-Wyche Branch, located at 409 Charles Street in Belcher, and at the West Shreveport Branch, located at 4380 Pines Road. The Atkins Branch, located at 3704 Greenwood Road, will host a Blind Date with a Book program on Tuesday, September 20 at 10:00 a.m.

Additionally, several Shreve Memorial Library branches will host movie screenings of films based on challenged or banned books, including the ever-popular Harry Potter and Hunger Games series. Movie screenings are appropriate for tweens and teens age 12 and older and will include discussions of the films and reasons why they were challenged. Movie screenings are scheduled as follows:

· Monday, September 19 at 4:30 p.m. at the Mooretown Branch, 4360 Hollywood Avenue

· Tuesday, September 20 at 3:30 p.m. at the Hamilton/South Caddo Branch, 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop

· Wednesday, September 21 at 4:30 p.m. at the Mooretown Branch

· Saturday, September 24 at 3:00 p.m. at the David Raines Branch, 2855 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive

Throughout history, hundreds of books have been challenged and for a variety of reasons. Library patrons are invited to test their knowledge of banned books through an assortment of Banned Books Week challenges taking place at library branches throughout Caddo Parish. Beginning Monday, September 19 and continuing through the end of the month, the Oil City Branch, located at 102 Allen Street in Oil City, will challenge patrons to guess the name of the banned book in a jar. Those who correctly guess the title will win a prize. The Rodessa Branch, located at 10093 Main Street in Rodessa, will also have a Banned Books Week scavenger hunt available for patrons throughout the week.

On Tuesday, September 20, teens are invited to visit the Hollywood/Union Avenue Branch, 2105 Hollywood Avenue, and the Cedar Grove-Line Avenue Branch, 8303 Line Avenue, for fun and challenging programs. The Hollywood/Union Avenue Branch will host Banned Book Trivia, while the Cedar Grove-Line Avenue Branch will host a puzzling Banned Books Challenge. Both programs begin at 4:30 p.m.

The North Shreveport Branch will host Banned Books Week BINGO on Wednesday, September 21. During this fast-paced game of BINGO, teens will learn about banned books and book challenges and learn which books have historically been challenged, all while trying to get 5-in-a-row to win a prize. The program will take place at the North Shreveport Branch, located at 4844 North Market Street, starting at 4:30 p.m.

Teens are also encouraged to learn more about Banned Books Week while being creative. The North Caddo Branch, 615 N. Pine Street in Vivian, will discuss Harry Potter and the reasons why the book has been challenged so frequently while learning STEM concepts to make light-up circuit wands. The programs will be held on Tuesday, September 20 at 4:00 p.m. The Wallette Branch will teach teens about banned and challenged books while encouraging them to make bracelets and necklaces featuring banned book titles. Registration is required for the program taking place on Wednesday, September 21 at 4:00 p.m. at the Wallette Branch, located at 363 Hearne Avenue. Those interested can contact the Wallette Branch at (318) 425-3630 to sign up.

In 2021, the ALA Office for Intellectual Freedom tracked 729 challenges to library, school, and university materials and services, affecting 1,597 books. The office noted a focus on demands to remove books that addressed racism and racial justice or those that shared the stories of Black, Indigenous, or people of color, as well as books by or about LGBTQIA+ persons and issues. A list of the Top 10 Most Challenged Books as well as past Top 10 lists is available at https://www.ala.org/advocacy/bbooks/frequentlychallengedbooks/top10.

For more information about these and other Shreve Memorial Library programs, please visit www.shreve-lib.org.