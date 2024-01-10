SHREVE MEMORIAL LIBRARY CELEBRATES KID INVENTORS’ DAY JANUARY 16 – 19

Shreve Memorial Library is inviting patrons to celebrate the creativity and accomplishments of young inventors as the library recognizes January 17 as Kid Inventors’ Day. The annual holiday coincides with the birthday of Benjamin Franklin, who himself was a child inventor, inventing the first swim flippers at age 12. Beginning Tuesday, January 16 and continuing through Friday, January 19, Shreve Memorial Library branches throughout Caddo Parish will host programs for children and teens encouraging them to be the next, great kid inventor. All programs are free and open to the public. However, registration may be required.

Kid Inventors’ Day began as a way to celebrate the achievements of young inventors and to encourage future generations to be creative. Inventions such as television, water skis, earmuffs, popsicles, trampolines and Braille are among the many inventions credited to kid inventors. At Shreve Memorial Library, children will learn about these and other inventions, while also learning how concepts of science, engineering, art, math and science (STEAM) contribute to the development of new inventions.

On Tuesday, January 16, children are invited to join Miss Ladybug at the Hamilton/South Caddo Branch, located at 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, for Kid Inventors’ Day stories and activities from 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Children can also visit the Blanchard Branch, located at 344 Alexander Street in Blanchard, each day Tuesday, January 16 through Friday, January 19 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. for more stories of Kid Inventors’ Day. The Blanchard Branch will read Mistakes that Worked: The World’s Familiar Inventions and How They Came to Be by Charlotte Foltz Jones and The Big Beautiful Brown Box by Larry Dane Brimmer, as children use LEGO bricks to engineer new designs and inventions.

On Wednesday, January 17, the Cedar Grove-Line Avenue Branch will host a captivating Kid Inventors’ Day celebration highlighting the inspiring stories of kids who started inventing early in life and encouraging children in grades 1 – 5 to create their own prototypes. The celebration will take place at the Cedar Grove-Line Avenue Branch, located at 8303 Line Avenue, from 3:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

During the North Shreveport Branch’s Homeschool Program on Friday, January 19, homeschooled students will learn about the invention of the catapult and then create their own catapult to compete for prizes. The program will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the North Shreveport Branch, located at 4844 North Market Street. Registration is required. Those interested in participating can sign up at the branch or call (318) 674-8172.

Also taking place on Friday, January 19, the Atkins Branch will teach children how STEAM concepts such as shape, design, and gravity work together in many inventions. Participants will use building blocks and connectors to explore these concepts and make inventions of their own. The program will begin at 4:00 p.m. at the Atkins Branch, located at 3704 Greenwood Road.

Additionally, children will have multiple opportunities to make new, innovative and creative inventions at the library using recycled materials and ordinary everyday objects. Children will be encouraged to create their own inventions using their imaginations and items provided, or make their own versions of examples provided by the library. Kid Inventors’ Day inventing programs will take place as scheduled below. All supplies will be provided.

Tuesday, January 16

· 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the David Raines Branch, 2855 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive.

Wednesday, January 17

· 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at the Hollywood/Union Avenue Branch, 2105 Hollywood Avenue

· 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Hosston Branch, 15478 U.S. Hwy. 71, Hosston

· 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Rodessa Branch, 10093 Main Street, Rodessa

· 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the Higginbotham-Bryson Branch, 9359 Greenwood Road, Greenwood

· 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the Mooringsport Branch, 603 Latimer Street, Mooringsport

· 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. at the Broadmoor Branch, 1212 Captain Shreve Drive

· 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. at the West Shreveport Branch, 4380 Pines Road

Thursday, January 18

· 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Gilliam Branch, 12797 Main Street, Gilliam

· 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the Mooretown Branch, 4360 Hollywood Avenue

· 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the North Caddo Branch, 615 N. Pine Street, Vivian

Friday, January 19

· 4:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. at the Hosston Branch

All programs are free and open to the public. Dates and times are subject to change. Please visit www.shreve-lib.org for complete program details and additional information.