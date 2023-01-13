SHREVE MEMORIAL LIBRARY CELEBRATES WINNIE THE POOH JANUARY 18

Shreve Memorial Library branches throughout Caddo Parish will celebrate America’s favorite, honey-loving bear, Winnie the Pooh, on Wednesday, January 18 in observance of National Winnie the Pooh Day. The holiday commemorates the birthday of author A.A. Milne, who first brought tales of Winnie the Pooh to life in 1926. Throughout the day, Shreve Memorial Library branches will entertain and delight children of all ages with Winnie the Pooh-themed story times, crafts, movie screenings and loads of Hundred Acre Wood fun.

Story time programs will be held throughout the day at several Shreve Memorial Library branches. These programs will feature stories of Winnie the Pooh and his friends from the Hundred Acre Wood as well as stories about the real-life inspiration for Winnie the Pooh. Story time programs also include fun crafts for participants as well as music, movement, and audience interaction. Winnie the Pooh story times are scheduled as follows:

Tuesday, January 17

· 2:00 p.m. at the Oil City Branch, 102 Allen Street, Oil City

Wednesday, January 18

· 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

o David Raines Branch, 2855 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive

o Wallette Branch, 363 Hearne Avenue

· 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

o Cedar Grove-Line Avenue Branch, 8303 Line Avenue

· 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

o Atkins Branch, 3704 Greenwood Road

o Higginbotham-Bryson Branch, 9359 Greenwood Road, Greenwood

o North Caddo Branch, 615 North Pine Street, Vivian

o West Shreveport Branch, 4380 Pines Road

Additionally, Shreve Memorial Library branches will host screenings of movies featuring the many adventures of Winnie the Pooh and his friends from the Hundred Acre Wood. Attendees will be able to see the characters come to life on the big screen while enjoying refreshments at the library. Movie screenings are scheduled at the following Shreve Memorial Library branches:

· 10:00 a.m. at the Hamilton/South Caddo Branch, 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, and at the Hollywood/Union Avenue Branch, 2105 Hollywood Avenue

· 3:00 p.m. at the Hosston Branch, 15478 US Hwy 71, Hosston

· 3:30 p.m. at the Mooretown Branch, 4360 Hollywood Avenue

· 4:00 p.m. at the North Shreveport Branch, 4844 North Market Street

In addition to story times, crafts and movie screenings, several Shreve Memorial Library branches will host fun and interactive programs to celebrate Winnie the Pooh. The Gilliam Branch, 12797 Main Street in Gilliam, will celebrate all things Winnie the Pooh on Tuesday, January 17 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Activities planned at the branch include stories, activity sheets, coloring pages and movie screenings.

On Wednesday, January 18, the Rodessa Branch will host a Winnie the Pooh Day birthday party from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Patrons of all ages are invited to join the celebration and stop by the branch, located at 10093 Main Street in Rodessa, for a photo op with Winnie the Pooh himself. At the Broadmoor Branch, located at 1212 Captain Shreve Drive, children age 5 to 11 are invited to visit the branch and create Winnie the Pooh watercolor art from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Children at the David Raines Branch are, likewise, invited to use their best spotting skills to complete a Winnie the Pooh Scavenger hunt, finding all of Pooh’s friends from the Hundred Acre Wood. The scavenger hunt at the David Raines Branch takes place from 3:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

All Winnie the Pooh Day programs planned at Shreve Memorial Library are free and open to the public. Please visit www.shreve-lib.org for complete program details.

About Shreve Memorial Library

Shreve Memorial Library transforms Caddo Parish lives with resources, services and support to create a better world. Focusing on service priority areas of creating and maintaining young readers, stimulating imagination, providing lifelong learning, information fluency, and ready references, and informing citizens, Shreve Memorial Library’s 21-branch system is maintained by a parish-wide property tax millage to support the informational, educational and recreational needs of its constituents. For more information, visit www.shreve-lib.org, like on Facebook, and follow @shrevememorial on Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest. Remember to dream, discover, do – Shreve Memorial Library and you!