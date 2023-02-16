SHREVE MEMORIAL LIBRARY CHILDREN’S BOOK FESTIVAL SET FOR MAY 6

The Shreve Memorial Library Annual Children’s Book Festival returns Saturday, May 6 on the beautiful campus of LSU Shreveport. The annual event is a family-friendly, daylong literary celebration featuring children’s book authors and illustrators, costumed characters, and interactive games and activities for children of all ages. The festival is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 6 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on the grounds of LSUS. Admission to the festival is free and open to the public.

“We are looking forward to another great Children’s Book Festival” stated John Tuggle, Shreve Memorial Library Executive Director. “Last year, the festival welcomed its largest crowd yet, and we are excited to continue bringing this incredible event to the children of Caddo Parish and northwest Louisiana. The library is dedicated to encouraging a love of reading, promoting early literacy, and creating young readers. This year’s featured authors are sure to do just that.”

Caldecott Honor winner and New York Times bestselling author and illustrator Brian Lies will headline the 2023 Shreve Memorial Library Children’s Book Festival. Lies illustrated his first children’s book for Houghton Mifflin Company in 1989, and has since illustrated nearly thirty others, including his 2019 Caldecott Honor-winning The Rough Patch, and his New York Times bestselling bat series featuring titles such as Bats at the Beach, Bats at the Library, and Bats at the Ballgame.

“Brian Lies was one of the featured authors at the very first Shreve Memorial Library Children’s Book Festival held in 2018,” said Tuggle. “We are excited to have him back in Shreveport to headline the 2023 festival.”

Also attending this year’s Shreve Memorial Library Children’s Book Festival are New York Times bestselling authors Kwame Mbalia, author of the middle-grade series Tristan Strong and editor of the anthology Black Boy Joy, and Dhonielle Clayton, author of the YA series The Belles, Shattered Midnight, and co-author of Blackout. Award-winning cartoonist and screenwriter Judd Winick, creator of the HILO graphic novel series, as well as John Gallagher, author and creator of the Max Meow graphic novel series, will also be in attendance at the festival. Children, parents and all festival attendees will have an opportunity to meet each of these authors, get their autographs, and see the authors bring their stories and experiences to life on stage.

Local authors and illustrators are encouraged and invited to participate in the festival by reserving a 10’x10’ booth space. Booth spaces are available for $25 each and include listing in the Children’s Book Festival Guide, table and chairs. The deadline for reserving booth space is Thursday, April 20. Those interested in being a part of the festival are asked to contact Emily Horan at (318) 226-4980 or by emailing ehoran@shreve-lib.org.

Community groups, organizations and businesses are also invited to join Shreve Memorial Library in Literacy Lane, a special area of the Children’s Book Festival where community partners will come together to promote a love of reading and lifelong learning in a fun, interactive way. Organizations are encouraged to sign up for a free booth space to provide a FREE activity or game for children and festival attendees. Those interested in being a part of Literacy Lane are asked to contact Samantha Bonnette at (318) 213-4992 or via email at sbonnette@shreve-lib.org.

For more information and festival updates, please visit www.shreve-lib.org.