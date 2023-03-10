SHREVE MEMORIAL LIBRARY HOSTS “A CELTIC CONCERT EXPERIENCE” MARCH 17

Shreve Memorial Library will host “A Celtic Concert Experience,” featuring the musical talents of Amanda Roberts and Elizabeth Vidos, better known as Lady Chops. The performances will take place on Friday, March 17 at the Hamilton/South Caddo and Broadmoor branches of Shreve Memorial Library. Each concert experience is free and open to the public.

Amanda Roberts is a renowned musician who won the 2017 National Hammered Dulcimer Championship. The Hammered Dulcimer is a percussion-stringed instrument which consists of strings stretched over a trapezoidal resonant sound board and is played by being struck with handheld hammers. Roberts will be accompanied by percussionist Lady Chops, who performed Off-Broadway with STOMP for 10 years and has been a fan-favorite Summer Reading Program performer at Shreve Memorial Library.

Together, Roberts and Lady Chops will bring lively music to Shreve Memorial Library during “A Celtic Concert Experience.” The performance incorporates music and songs that originated from the countries of Ireland, Scotland and Wales in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. “A Celtic Concert Experience” will take place on Friday, March 17 at 1:00 p.m. at the Hamilton/South Caddo Branch, located at 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, and again at 4:00 p.m. at the Broadmoor Branch, located at 1212 Captain Shreve Drive. Both performances are free and open to the public.

For more information on this and other Shreve Memorial Library programs, please visit www.shreve-lib.org.

