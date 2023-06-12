SHREVE MEMORIAL LIBRARY HOSTS PUPPET SHOWS FOR ALL AGES JUNE AND JULY

Shreve Memorial Library is inviting patrons of all ages to join in a celebration of kindness, friendship and community during the library’s “All Together Now” Summer Reading Program. Children and parents alike are invited to meet a few of the Shreve Memorial Library’s puppet friends in amazing interactive shows featuring, Frank and Tammy’s Magic Puppet Show, Alex Thomas and Friends, and Patriotic Patty. These family-friendly puppet shows will take place at Shreve Memorial Library branches throughout Caddo Parish in June and July. All shows are free and open to the public, and registration is not required to attend.

Frank and Tammy Chaisson will visit Shreve Memorial Library branches Tuesday, June 20 through Friday, June 23, sharing their Magic Puppet Show with library patrons. Frank and Tammy are full-time children entertainers and have been providing fun and laughter for children since 1997. They are also award-winning performers who excel in performing professionally in balloon art, creative face painting, children’s magic and puppetry. Join Frank and Tammy for a family-friendly magic and puppet show at the following Shreve Memorial Library branches on the dates and times listed below:

• Tuesday, June 20 at 10:30 a.m. – North Shreveport Branch 4844 N Market St. • Tuesday, June 20 at 4:00 p.m. – Belcher-Wyche Branch 409 Charles St., Belcher, La • Wednesday, June 21 at 10:00 a.m. – Hollywood/Union Avenue Branch 2105 Hollywood Avenue • Wednesday, June 21 at 2:00 p.m. – Rodessa Branch 10093 Main St., Rodessa, La. • Thursday, June 22 at 10:00 a.m. – David Raines Branch 2855 Dr. Martin Luther King Dr. • Thursday, June 22 at 2:00 p.m. – Oil City Branch 102 Allen St., Oil City, La • Friday, June 23 at 10:30 a.m. – North Caddo Branch 615 North Pine St., Vivian, La • Friday, June 23 at 3:00 p.m. – Cedar Grove-Line Avenue Branch 8303 Line Ave.

In July, Alex Thomas and Friends will bring interactive shows with jokes, prizes, stories, silliness and all around fun through the art of puppetry. Their shows allow volunteers and audience members to play along and become a part of the act. After the show, patrons can participate in a meet and greet with Alex Thomas and Friends for a chance to meet the characters, take a photo and receive a personalized autograph from the puppets on a free photo card. No matter how large the audience, everyone leaves with something. Alex Thomas and Friends will be performing at various SML branches on the following dates and times listed below.

Wednesday, July 5 at 10:00 a.m. – Wallette Branch 363 Hearne Ave.

Wednesday, July 5 at 4:30 p.m. – Broadmoor Branch 1212 Captain Shreve Dr. • Thursday, July 6 at 10:00 a.m. – David Raines Branch • Thursday, July 6 at 1:00 p.m. – Blanchard Branch 344 Alexander Ave., Blanchard, La • Thursday, July 6 at 4:00 p.m. – Hamilton/South Caddo Branch 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop • Friday, July 7 at 10:00 a.m. – Higginbotham-Bryson Branch 9359 Greenwood Road, Greenwood, LA • Friday, July 7 at 1:00 p.m. – Mooringsport Branch 603 Latimer St., Mooringsport, La • Friday, July 7 at 4:00 p.m. – Cedar-Grove-Line Avenue Branch</code></pre></li>

At Hooray for the USA! with Patriotic Patty, children will learn about Ellis Island and how millions of immigrants went through there on their way to becoming a U.S. citizen. Originally performed as Margaret Clauder, Hooray for the USA! with Patriotic Patty has performed for thousands of children in hundreds of schools and libraries all over Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Arkansas. She delights audiences with her interactive storytelling, puppets, ventriloquism, magic and humor. She believes that a child can remember a message much easier if they “Laugh as they Learn.” Children will learn about the Statue of Liberty, her history and about her twin sister who stands on the Seine River in France. Puppets such as Uncle Sam will delight children with patriotic songs while also learning the history of the American flag from the first flag made by Betsy Ross to our current Old Glory. Library patrons can enjoy Hooray for the USA! with Patriotic Patty at the following SML branches on the dates and times listed below.

• Tuesday, July 25 at 10:00 a.m. – David Raines Branch • Tuesday, July 25 at 4:00 p.m. – Belcher-Wyche Branch • Wednesday, July 26 at 10:00 a.m. – Atkins Branch 3704 Greenwood Road • Wednesday, July 26 at 2:00 p.m. – Rodessa Branch • Thursday, July 27 at 10:30 a.m. – North Caddo Branch • Thursday, July 27 at 2:00 p.m. – Hollywood/Union Avenue Branch • Friday, July 28 at 3:00 p.m. – Cedar Grove-Line Avenue Branch

All summer reading programs are free and patrons of all ages are welcome to attend. Registration for the Summer Reading Program can be completed online through the library’s Beanstack site at https://shreve-lib.beanstack.org/reader365. Registered participants can begin logging books on June 1, with the deadline for completion of the Summer Reading Program on Monday, August 14.

For more information and complete program details, please visit www.shreve-lib.org.

About Shreve Memorial Library

Shreve Memorial Library transforms Caddo Parish lives with resources, services and support to create a better world. Focusing on service priority areas of creating and maintaining young readers, stimulating imagination, providing lifelong learning, information fluency, and ready references, and informing citizens, Shreve Memorial Library’s 21-branch system is maintained by a parish-wide property tax millage to support the informational, educational and recreational needs of its constituents. For more information, visit www.shreve-lib.org, like on Facebook, and follow @shrevememorial on Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest. Remember to dream, discover, do – Shreve Memorial Library and you!