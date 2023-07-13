SHREVE MEMORIAL LIBRARY HOSTS SCREENINGS OF THE RIGHT TO READ JULY 18 – AUGUST 15

Shreve Memorial Library will screen the 2023 documentary film, The Right to Read, July 18 through August 15 at multiple Shreve Memorial Library branches. The film follows the stories of an NAACP activist, a teacher and two American families who fight to provide our youngest generation with the most foundational indicator of life-long success: the ability to read. Patrons of all ages are welcome to attend, as screenings of the film are free and open to the public. Registration is not required.

Directed by Jenny Mackenzie and executive produced by LeVar Burton, The Right to Read sheds light on the literacy crisis affecting school-age children in America. The project began in 2018 as a story on pre-literacy to understand why so many children in America were entering kindergarten without the skills necessary to learn how to read. Regardless of pre-literacy skills, parental involvement, class, or race, one-third of American third graders were not reading at grade-level in 2019. Following the stories of Kareem Weaver, an Oakland NAACP activist, first-grade teacher Sabrina Causey, and the Adams-Staples and Hunter families, The Right to Read not only brings light to the issue, but also displays how a community that cares about the education of our youth can come together to affect change.

The first screening of The Right to Read at Shreve Memorial Library will be held at the Hamilton/South Caddo Branch on Tuesday, July 18 at 5:30 p.m. Following the screening of the film, a moderated panel discussion of issues presented in the film will take place. This discussion will be moderated by MarvKevea Campbell, educator and Performing Arts Director and Curator at Magnolia School of Excellence, and the panel will include DeJunne’ Clark Jackson, President for the Center for Literacy and Learning, Jonquette Washington, educator and owner/founder of Tailored Tutoring, Shaleria Dominique, writer and community advocate, and Dr. George Noflin, Director of Black Male Initiative/Call Me MISTER Program at Grambling State University. Both the screening and moderated panel discussion will take place at the Hamilton/South Caddo Branch, located at 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.

Additional screenings of The Right to Read will take place at the following Shreve Memorial Library branches on the dates and times listed below.

· Monday, July 24 at 10:00 a.m. – Atkins Branch 3704 Greenwood Road

· Monday, July 24 at 5:30 p.m. – West Shreveport Branch 4380 Pines Road

· Saturday, July 29 at 2:30 p.m. – Cedar Grove/Line Avenue 8303 Line Ave.

· Tuesday, August 15 at 1:00 p.m. – Hollywood/Union Avenue Branch 2105 Hollywood Avenue

For more information about these and other Shreve Memorial Library programs, please visit www.shreve-lib.org.