Shreve Memorial Library offer Grow with Google Workshops in June

Shreve Memorial Library Hamilton/South Caddo Branch is offering a series of Grow with Google workshops throughout the month of June. The public is encouraged to come and learn several Google applied digital skills such as Google Docs and Sheets for Beginners, Google Drawings and Slides, and how to Stay Connected with Google Sites. The workshops take place from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in the Technology Center at the Hamilton/South Caddo Branch, located at 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. Seating is limited and registration is required. Register at the Information Services desk at the Hamilton/South Caddo Branch or by phone at (318) 687-6824.

The workshops kick off on Friday, June 3 with “Google Docs for Beginners.” Participants will learn how to create a Google document, share it with others, and learn to use editing and suggestion mode as well as leave comments during a discussion and practice session.

Then on Friday, June 10, those interested in creating and editing spreadsheets will learn the basics of Google sheets. Attendees will create and edit spreadsheets, while working with others simultaneously, collaborating, sharing, editing and seeing each other’s changes as they make them.

On Tuesday, June 14, everyone is encouraged to participate in the “Google Drawings: Create a Postcard” workshop.” Participants will use their skills to create a postcard using the application. With Google Drawings, you can choose from a wide variety of shapes to create diagrams and charts or your own work of art.

Patrons are also encouraged to attend the “Basics of Google Slides” workshop on Thursday, June 23. Attendees will learn how to create and format slide presentations for work, business, and other meetings.

Grow with Google workshops wrap up on Tuesday, June 28, with “Stay connected with Google Sites Workshop.” Participant will learn how to create websites with collaborators by giving another Google user edit access. Google Sites are compatible with other Google services like Docs, Sheets, and Slides. Participants will learn how to share pictures easily with image carousel and more.

There is no cost to attend the workshops. Registration is required, and space is limited. For more information about Grow with Google Workshops at Shreve Memorial Library please visit www.shreve-lib.org.

The Grow with Google Partner Program has joined with libraries all over the country to make sure libraries, nonprofits, and their communities have access to free tools, content and programs to meet the evolving needs of jobseekers, students and small businesses. The mission is to help people across the U.S. get the skills they need to grow their careers and businesses, and to work with nonprofit partners and libraries to make it possible. For more information about Grow with Google, visit //Google.com/Grow.