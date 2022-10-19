SHREVE MEMORIAL LIBRARY OFFERS HALLOWEEN FUN FOR ALL AGES

As Halloween approaches, Shreve Memorial Library branches are gearing up for the holiday with book displays, Halloween décor and events. Now through October 31, Shreve Memorial Library patrons of all ages can enjoy Halloween-themed programs including story times, arts and crafts workshops, interactive games, and trick or treating. All programs are free and open to the public; however, registration may be required.

Shreve Memorial Library branches throughout Caddo Parish are entertaining preschoolers and early learners with stories of wacky witches, not-so-scary monsters, creepy creatures, friendly ghosts, and happily haunted houses. Story time programs incorporate storytelling, interactive game play, songs, and crafts to encourage language and vocabulary development and early literacy. Story time programs take place weekly at many Shreve Memorial Library branches and cover a wide range of topics and themes.

In addition to story time programs, teens and tweens are invited to make creatively creepy crafts and play hauntingly fun games at several Shreve Memorial Library branches. Youth can participate in a scavenger hunt and slime-making activity at the Means Branch, engineer their very own candy pumpkin catapult at the Broadmoor Branch, play a game of “Poke a Pumpkin” to win a prize at the David Raines Branch, or create a little monster mayhem with bookmarks and hats at the Hollywood/Union Avenue Branch. They can also participate in Frankenstein-like mad science experiments at the Cedar Grove-Line Avenue Branch, play a game of “undead tag” at the Broadmoor Branch, or create a realistic eyeball specimen to prank their friends at the David Raines Branch.

Children, teens and adults can also express their artistic side at the library with fun October-themed paint parties and workshops. Children can paint and decorate a pumpkin at the Broadmoor and Means branches or paint a watercolor spider web at the Cedar Grove-Line Avenue Branch. Teens will have an opportunity to paint a spooky scarecrow at the David Raines Branch, while adults are invited to paint fall glasses with a pumpkin or fall color scheme at the Hamilton/South Caddo Branch. All supplies are provided, and paint programs are open to artists of all skill levels. As supplies are limited, registration may be required for some programs.

Local history enthusiasts are invited to a special program on the history of early graveyards in Caddo Parish, hosted by the Genealogy Department. The program, scheduled for Wednesday, October 26, will highlight a handful of the oldest graveyards located in Caddo Parish. Many of these graveyards were started in the mid-1800s in Shreveport and rural Caddo Parish. The program will be held at the Broadmoor Branch beginning at 4:00 p.m.

Frights and delights at the library continue through Halloween, October 31, with several library branches participating in trick or treating events, movie nights, and more. Library patrons can enjoy grab and go crafts at the Gilliam Branch, trick or treat at the Mooringsport Branch, and participate in the Broadmoor Branch’s Trunk or Treat event on Halloween. Families can visit the West Shreveport and Hollywood/Union Avenue Branches for a Halloween movie night or stop by the Wallette Branch for fun and games. Additionally, the Hamilton/South Caddo Branch will host a trunk or treat event in partnership with Stop the Violence Shreveport prior to Halloween on Saturday, October 22. Participation in all events are free and open to the public.

A schedule of Halloween-themed programs at Shreve Memorial Library is included below. All program dates, times and location are subject to change. Please visit www.shreve-lib.org for more information including complete program details and schedule.