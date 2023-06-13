SHREVE MEMORIAL LIBRARY OFFERS PATRONS SCI-PORT PASSES

Shreve Memorial Library reminds patrons that they can explore fun and learning at Sci-Port Discovery Center with passes from the library. Adult and young adult patrons with a registered SML library card can check out passes to Sci-Port Discovery Center from any Shreve Memorial Library branch.

Shreve Memorial Library Sci-Port passes cover the cost of admission to Sci-Port Discovery Center for up to four people. Passes can be used only once per day, and can be checked out for up to seven days. Patrons can return the passes to any Shreve Memorial Library branch. A replacement fee of $5 will be charged for lost passes. Renewals are not allowed.

“Being able to offer the Sci-Port experience as a service to library patrons is a plus for Shreve Memorial Library,” said Deonci Sutton, Associate Director for Library Services. “The passes are very popular, especially during the summer months.”

Shreve Memorial Library patrons are also able to place holds on passes if none are available to check out. Patrons with holds will be notified once a Sci-Port pass becomes available.

For more information, please visit www.shreve-lib.org.