SHREVE MEMORIAL LIBRARY TO CLOSE TODAY, DECEMBER 13, AT 1 PM DUE TO WEATHER

All Shreve Memorial Library branches will close at 1:00 p.m. today, December 13, due to inclement weather forecasts. Library branches are scheduled to reopen Wednesday, December 14 at 9:00 a.m. as weather permits.

While the library branches are closed, patrons can still access Shreve Memorial Library’s e-branch and online resources, such as Overdrive, Hoopla, and Flipster. Shreve Memorial Library encourages all to take necessary precautions to remain safe during the impending severe weather event. For more information and updates from Shreve Memorial Library, please visit www.shreve-lib.org.

