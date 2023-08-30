SHREVE MEMORIAL LIBRARY WELCOMES AUTHOR KAYVION LEWIS SEPT. 5-19

Shreve Memorial Library is pleased to welcome author, Kayvion Lewis, to library branches this September. Lewis, a young adult author and former Shreve Memorial Library employee, will discuss her new book, Thieves’ Gambit. Thieves’ Gambit will be releasing this fall, with rights purchased by a major film studio. Lewis will visit several Shreve Memorial Library branches Tuesday, September 5 through Tuesday, September 19. All visits are free and open to the public. Registration is not required to attend.

Kayvion Lewis is the author of The Half Class and the upcoming novel, Thieves’ Gambit, as well as a former youth services employee of Shreve Memorial Library’s North Shreveport Branch. Lewis will discuss and answer questions about her books and experience with Shreve Memorial Library on the scheduled dates and times listed below.

· Tuesday, September 5 at 4:30 p.m. – Broadmoor Branch 1212 Captain Shreve Drive

· Wednesday, September 6 at 3:30 p.m. – Hamilton/South Caddo Branch 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop

· Monday, September 11 at 11:00 a.m. – David Raines Branch Dr. Martin Luther King Drive

· Tuesday, September 12 at 4:30 p.m. – West Shreveport Branch 4380 Pines Road

· Thursday, September 14 at 4:30 p.m. – North Shreveport Branch 4844 N Market Street

· Tuesday, September 19 at 4:30 p.m. – Hollywood/Union Avenue Branch 2105 Hollywood Avenue

Lewis is a young adult author of all things escapist and high-octane. As a former youth services librarian, she has been working with young readers since she was sixteen. When she is not writing, Lewis is breaking out of escape rooms, jumping out of airplanes, and occasionally running away to mountain retreats to study kung fu. Though she is originally from Louisiana, and often visits her family in The Bahamas, these days you can find her in New York—at least until she takes off on her next adventure.

Her latest novel, Thieves’ Gambit is set to release on September 26 with Nancy Paulsen. Film rights to the book have been purchased by Lionsgate Film Corporation.

Thieves’ Gambit tells the story of Ross Quest. At only seventeen years old, Ross Quest is already a master thief, especially at adept escape plans. That is until her plan to run away from her legendary family of thieves takes an unexpected turn, leaving her mother’s life hanging in the balance. In a desperate bid, she enters the Thieves’ Gambit, a series of dangerous, international heists where killing the competition isn’t exactly off limits, but the grand prize is a wish for anything in the world—a wish that could save her mom.

When she learns that two of her competitors include her childhood nemesis and a handsome, smooth-talking guy who might also want to steal her heart, winning the Gambit becomes trickier than she imagined. Ross tries her best to stick to the family creed: trust no one whose last name isn’t Quest. With stakes this high and only one winner, Ross will have to decide who to con and who to trust before time runs out.

For more information about the Kayvion Lewis’ author visits and additional Shreve Memorial Library programs and services, please visit www.shreve-lib.org.