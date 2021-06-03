Shreveport Airport Authority Selects Interim Director of Airports

With the previous director of airports Wade Davis resigning the position last

week, the Shreveport Airport Authority Board of Directors have selected Stephanie

Tucker as interim director of airports. Tucker has previously worked at New Orleans

International Airport as a deputy city attorney and at Austin-Bergstrom International

Airport as the manager of properties, new business development, and advertising, as

well as a division manager overseeing multiple revenue generating entities. Tucker will

begin working in Shreveport next week.



The Board of Directors will begin working on a national search for a permanent

director of airports later this year.