Shreveport Aquarium Announces New Riverfront Event Pavilion

Maybe it’s the reclaimed rustic oak beams or the salvaged metal roof, which hint at age, history and romantic timelessness. Or it could also be the touches of iron-accented Edison lights, or the huge trees adorned with thousands of fairy lights. Whatever it is there’s something undeniably irresistible about Downtown’s newest event space at the Shreveport Aquarium, the Pavilion.

“The defining feature of the space is undoubtedly the superb panoramic view of the Red River and bridges. It’s amazing,” says Jon Whitehead, the Director of Development. “Not only is the Pavilion itself a beautiful place to enjoy any celebration but the views of the river and the Texas Street Bridge at night will create the most stunning backdrop. We are looking forward to the completion of the programmable LED lighting on the bridge and the new light shows that will debut each month. We have the ideal spot to take it all in.”

The new Pavilion accommodates up to 140 seated guests and also includes a fire pit, state-of-the-art infrared heaters, oversized ceiling fans and retractable weatherproof enclosures in case of bad weather. The Pavilion is adjacent to the indoor restaurant event space that can seat an additional 100 guests.

As if that isn’t enough, the Pavilion provides wedding parties and event groups the chance to make use of its furniture collection, 8-foot rustic farm tables and benches, portable bars, and of course string lights. It’s a natural fit for guests who want to honor the past and celebrate a new future.

Regarding planning the actual wedding or event, the aquarium aims to make life as easy as possible by providing day-of wedding and event coordination and full-service catering which will now be provided by Chef Anthony Felan of Fat Calf Brasserie.

“Anthony has been a great friend and supporter of the aquarium and we have long admired his creativity, spirit, work ethic and of course, his excellent food, says Whitehead. “We are delighted to finally have him as a partner and can’t wait for folks to hear about the exciting new menu.”

The aquarium is receiving a lot of event inquiries for this hot new space and still has some availability through the end of the year, although dates are filling up fast. For more information and to see the event brochures, visit www.shreveportaquarium.com/events or email events@shreveportaquarium.com