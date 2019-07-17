Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge to see lane closure next week

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, one lane of the LA 3032 (Shreveport-Barksdale) eastbound bridge over the Red River in Caddo and Bossier Parishes will be closed for routine bridge inspection.

This bridge is located approximately 0.5 miles west of U.S. Hwy. 71 (Barksdale Boulevard).

This work is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This closure will allow vehicles 12 feet wide or smaller to pass through the inspection zone. Larger vehicles must detour using US 71 and LA 511.

This work will be performed weather permitting.