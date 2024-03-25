Shreveport-Bossier 318 Restaurant Week Spotlights Local Restaurants

By Stacey Tinsley/Press-Tribune



The most scrumptious time of the year has come and gone, leaving plates clean, bellies full, and many diners and restaurants fulfilled and extremely happy. While Shreveport-Bossier 318 Restaurant Week always creates buzz and excitement throughout the community, the most important role it plays is helping to put locally owned restaurants on the map. The annual 318 Restaurant Week provides food lovers the opportunity to try new dishes while saving money and supporting local businesses.



This year’s Shreveport-Bossier 318 Restaurant Week began on Sunday, March 17, and ran through Saturday, March 23. Foodies, families, and friends were encouraged to visit over 56 participating restaurants offering specials with specially curated menu items that were crafted exclusively for the seven-day event. “I love participating in 318 Restaurant Week. Not only is it a good opportunity for locals to try different cultures of food, they can also try healthier options. At many of the restaurants in this town, the only healthy option they have is a salad. Here, we try to create something healthier. Even with the rice we make here, we take at least 40% of the starch out,” said Sia Ravari, owner of Flames Mediterranean Restaurant in Shreveport.



During Shreveport-Bossier 318 Restaurant Week, locals were encouraged to download the 318 Restaurant Week app to plan out their culinary adventures for the week, including $10 breakfasts, $15 lunches, $25 dinners, and Lagniappe (a little something extra). Taking part in 318 Restaurant Week for the first time were Brew Coffee & Beer Bar and Inside Rail Sportsbook Bar & Grill, both located inside Louisiana Downs Racetrack and Casino in Bossier City. “We love being involved in our community, and this is a great way to not only showcase Louisiana Downs within the community but also to participate in some of the great food specials and showcase the wonderful atmosphere we have here,” said Roxanne Tanner, Horse Racing Ambassador at Louisiana Downs Racetrack and Casino.



Other local restaurants participating in 318 Restaurant Week included: Counter Culture, PJ’s Coffee, The Wooden Spoon, Lowder Baking Company, Doc’s Sandwich Shop & Deli, Notini’s Italian Restaurant, Streetcar Station, Flying Heart Brewing and Pub and Howdy Homemade Ice Cream by Holy Angels. Patrons were also encouraged to try ten Unique Dining Experiences. Some of these unique experiences included: A Taste of Lion Mountain with Chef Niema DiGrazia, a cooking class at Milam Street Kitchen Incubator and Community Kitchen and a culinary journey to New Orleans at Ernest’s Orleans Restaurant.



318 Restaurant Week is an initiative launched in 2016 by the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau (now known as Visit Shreveport-Bossier) and its community partners. The goal of the week-long promotion is to encourage locals and visitors alike to explore Shreveport-Bossier’s restaurant scene by taking advantage of promotional pricing, special menu items and one-night-only dining experiences. Participating restaurants range from casual eateries to upscale dining establishments.