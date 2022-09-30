Shreveport-Bossier Announces Full Fall Event Calendar

The 2022 fall event schedule for Shreveport-Bossier is packed with events from the end of September til the middle of November with events happening throughout the area every week.

The fall event calendar caters to a large variety of visitors, from those looking for a music festival, family-friendly weekend activities or a chance to give back to the community. Attendees can experience live music, art festivals, competitions, delicious food and many festive fall happenings. Visit www.sbfunguide.com for a full event listing.

Listed below is a sampling of some of the exciting upcoming fall events:

Dixie Maze Farms Fall Festival- Sept. 24-Oct. 31, 2022

From Sept. 24 – Oct. 31, Dixie Maze Farms has entertainment for the whole family with a corn maze, outdoor movies, a pumpkin patch, duck races, a flower patch, a cow train, pig races, a corn bin and hayrides. For those looking for a fright, Dixie Maze offers the Trail of Terror, the separate Haunted Corn Maze and murder mystery dinners on select nights.

Red River Revel Arts Festival- Oct. 1-9, 2022

The Red River Revel Arts Festival, Oct. 1-9, is a nine-day event jam-packed with music acts playing every day. The lineup includes nationally touring artists such as Everclear, Neal McCoy, Big Freedia, The Motet and Mannie Fresh.

Battle of the Bags: First Responders Cornhole Tournament- Oct. 7, 2022

Attendees can support local first responders at the second annual Battle of the Bags: First Responders Cornhole Tournament at the Seventh Tap Brewing Project. All active or retired first responders including police, fire, EMS, healthcare workers, military, etc. are welcome to compete, and it’s free for anyone to watch. The event supports the Shreveport and Bossier City Bomb Squads.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s- Oct. 8, 2022

On Saturday, Oct. 8 at Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets in Bossier City, participants will gather to walk to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association and create awareness of the disease. Check-in starts at 8:30 a.m., and the event will go on until 11 a.m.

Prize Fest- Oct. 14-23, 2022

Creative arts will come alive at Prize Fest Oct. 14-23. The competition and festival features five creative disciplines — film, food, music, fashion and comedy — with contestants competing for over $100,000 in cash and prizes. Finalists have the chance to put on their best performance, whether they are a chef, filmmaker, clothing designer, comedian or musical act. Winners will be decided by a panel of judges and the audience.

SBC Zombie Walk 2022: Recover Your Life- Oct. 15, 2022

The SBC Zombie Walk asks participants to wear their best costumes and donate non-perishables. The event will take place from 4 – 9 p.m. at the East Bank District & Plaza in Bossier City and will feature costume contests, prizes, live music, food trucks and more!

Pumpkin Shine Online- Oct. 18, 2022

Glowing, decorated and painted jack-o-lanterns will line the sidewalks of Betty Virginia Park in Shreveport for this afternoon and evening event. A number of local elementary schools perform Halloween songs. Parking for this free event will be at Betty Virginia by permit only – must arrive by foot or by shuttle from Mall St. Vincent.

Super Retriever Series- Oct. 21-Nov. 6, 2022

Dog lovers and sportsmen alike can watch the best all-around retrievers and sporting dogs as they compete in this exciting two-part event— the Super Retriever Series. Dogs fly through the air at distances up to 30 feet and heights of eight feet in the Super Dock Competition Oct. 21-23. The Super Fly and Super V events feature the long jump, the high jump and a speed race called “Raider Run.” This event is dog-friendly. The Super Retriever Series will also feature the best dog and handler teams from around the country as they compete in a hybrid style of retriever trials that includes hunt tests, field trials and all-around hunt savvy. The four-legged athletes will be competing for thousands of dollars in prize money and a chance to win the annual SRS Crown Championship, which will be held in Shreveport-Bossier Nov. 2-6.

State Fair of Louisiana- Oct. 27-Nov. 13, 2022

The State Fair of Louisiana is coming to Shreveport Oct. 27- Nov. 13. It will showcase food classics and rides and is the largest carnival and livestock show in the state. This 15-day fair features magic shows, the State Fair Zoo, a sea lion splash show and rodeo.

Shreveport Brew- Oct. 29, 2022

On Oct. 29, Shreveport Brew will bring together an array of brews from the fruity notes of an IPA to the depth of a stout. Food from some of Shreveport’s finest restaurants as well as entertainment will also be available.

For a complete calendar of events, visit www.sbfunguide.com.