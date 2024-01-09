Shreveport-Bossier Announces MLK Celebration Weekend Events

The Dream Keepers Alliance proudly announces the MLK Celebration Weekend of Events, a regional tribute to the enduring legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The celebration seeks to offer cultural richness, unity, and opportunities for community engagement. It is sponsored by the City of Shreveport, Caddo Parish, Caddo Parish Schools, Caddo Parish DAs Office, Visit Shreveport Bossier, the MLK CDC, the Krewe of Harambee, and the Krewe of Sobek.

The weekend events are as follows:

Krewe of Sobek Grand Bal XXI – Sobek Rides the Orient Express

Friday, Jan. 12, 2024

Doors Open: 6 p.m., Tableau: 8 p.m.

Shreveport Convention Center

Krewe of Sobek Parade

Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024

1 p.m.

Louisiana State Fairgrounds

MLK Dream Keepers Cookoff

Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024

Setup: 8 a.m., Judging: 12. p.m.

Louisiana State Fairgrounds

Mr. & Miss MLK Dream Day Pageant

Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024

4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Booker T. Washington High School

MLK Dream Day Arts Festival

Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024

2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Booker T. Washington High School

MLK Dream Keepers Bands Showcase

Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024

5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Municipal Auditorium

Krewe of Harambee Hopes & Dreams Breakfast

Monday, Jan. 15, 2024

8 a.m.

Petroleum Club of Shreveport

Krewe of Harambee MLK Day Parade

Monday, Jan. 15, 2024

1 p.m.

Downtown Shreveport

The weekend of events offers an immersive experience for all, emphasizing the principles of unity, equality, and dreams realized. The collaboration of sponsors reflects the community’s dedication to honoring the legacy of Dr. King.

For further information, sponsorship opportunities, and event details, please contact Allison Washington at allison.amwconsulting@gmail.com or at (601) 559-7517.

To interview Caddo students and staff participating in the MLK Celebration weekend contact Marquel Sennet, director of communications and marketing for Caddo Parish Public Schools at mnsennet@caddoschools.org.