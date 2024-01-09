Shreveport-Bossier Announces MLK Celebration Weekend Events

The Dream Keepers Alliance proudly announces the MLK Celebration Weekend of Events, a regional tribute to the enduring legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The celebration seeks to offer cultural richness, unity, and opportunities for community engagement. It is sponsored by the City of Shreveport, Caddo Parish, Caddo Parish Schools, Caddo Parish DAs Office, Visit Shreveport Bossier, the MLK CDC, the Krewe of Harambee, and the Krewe of Sobek.
The weekend events are as follows:
Krewe of Sobek Grand Bal XXI – Sobek Rides the Orient Express
Friday, Jan. 12, 2024
Doors Open: 6 p.m., Tableau: 8 p.m.
Shreveport Convention Center
Krewe of Sobek Parade
Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024
1 p.m.
Louisiana State Fairgrounds
MLK Dream Keepers Cookoff
Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024
Setup: 8 a.m., Judging: 12. p.m.
Louisiana State Fairgrounds
Mr. & Miss MLK Dream Day Pageant
Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024
4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Booker T. Washington High School
MLK Dream Day Arts Festival
Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024
2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Booker T. Washington High School
MLK Dream Keepers Bands Showcase
Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024
5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Municipal Auditorium
Krewe of Harambee Hopes & Dreams Breakfast
Monday, Jan. 15, 2024
8 a.m.
Petroleum Club of Shreveport
Krewe of Harambee MLK Day Parade
Monday, Jan. 15, 2024
1 p.m.
Downtown Shreveport
The weekend of events offers an immersive experience for all, emphasizing the principles of unity, equality, and dreams realized. The collaboration of sponsors reflects the community’s dedication to honoring the legacy of Dr. King.
For further information, sponsorship opportunities, and event details, please contact Allison Washington at allison.amwconsulting@gmail.com or at (601) 559-7517.
To interview Caddo students and staff participating in the MLK Celebration weekend contact Marquel Sennet, director of communications and marketing for Caddo Parish Public Schools at mnsennet@caddoschools.org.