Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week Returns for Its Third Annual Celebration

Organizers are getting ready to present a delectable journey as Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week (SBBRW) returns for its third year, presented by the Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce. SBBRW will tantalize taste buds from October 15 – 21, and it kicks off with “A Taste of MS Kick” on October 15, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., at 1210 Milam St. in Shreveport. Tickets for the “A Taste of MS Kick” event can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/taste-of-ms-kick-black-restaurant-week-kick-off-tickets-7276 06950977?utm_experiment=control_share_listing&aff=ebdsshios.

This annual celebration brings together the rich flavors and diverse cuisines of Shreveport-Bossier’s black-owned bars and restaurants. With each passing year, SBBRW grows in popularity, shining a spotlight on these culinary gems. The Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce, along with sponsors including the Bank of Montgomery, Caddo Parish, The City of Shreveport, and Visit Shreveport-Bossier, is proud to support these local businesses. They understand the importance of providing marketing opportunities to African-American-owned restaurants that may not have access to traditional advertising methods. Participating restaurants include:

– Lil Animals Crawfish, Seafood, & More

– Pop N Pizza

– Rideau’s & Trammell’s Kajun Kitchen

– 2020 Seafood Shreveport LLC

– Ashley’s Tiers of Love

– Vegans on the Run

– Sugar Lou’s Southern Creole Cuisine

– Yum Yum Dessert Bar

– So Goody Good Meal Prep

– Louisiana Stuffed Pistolettes

– Neima’s Cookery Corner

– Upscale Wings & More

– Smallcakes Shreveport

– Us Up North & Big Nates BBQ

– The Famdation

– Boba Xpress

– Cafe Boba Tea

– The Brown Vive

– Lynx Restobar

– Lake Street Bar

– Sheila B’s

Join in to celebrate the culinary excellence of Shreveport-Bossier’s black-owned restaurants during the third annual Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week. It’s a week of flavor, culture, and community!

