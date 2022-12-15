Shreveport-Bossier City Launches Independence Bowl Passport

The Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau (SBCTB) is partnering with the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl to create a gamified experience pass program, encouraging audiences visiting for the event to explore the Shreveport-Bossier area. Visitors and locals alike are invited to participate. The free program launches on December 16, 2022, and it will be open until New Year’s Eve.

The Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Pass contains a list of locations in Shreveport-Bossier. People “check in” at a location on the mobile website and receive 20 points for each stop. If they visit multiple locations, they’ll accumulate points to redeem for FREE prizes ranging from an SBFunGuide coffee mug to a Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Hoodie. The program is for a limited time only and will end December 31, 2023, at midnight.

“Both of the teams in this year’s bowl are within a drive market range, which means we are expecting to see a great turnout of visitors in our area for the event. This passport program is designed to maximize the impact of those visitors for our area and enhance their experience in Shreveport-Bossier by inviting them to visit our wonderful restaurants, attractions and public art,” said Stacy Brown, president of the SBCTB.

Here’s how it works:

Go to www.shreveport-bossier.org/passports to sign up for the passport. Click on the passport link, and a purchase screen will appear. Participation is FREE.

Users will receive a text message with the link to their individual passport. Click the link to view.

A prompt will ask the user to bookmark the website on their phone. An icon will appear on their home screen for easy access.

Users can then visit the passport locations and check in. The passport will verify the location and award points.

When the user checks in to their first location, they get 20 points. Checking into more locations awards more even more points, with a chance of receiving up to 400 points.

View the prizes page to see what free items can be purchased with the accumulated points. Please note that with the wide selection of prizes, there are not enough points available to win them all. Users should be selective about the gifts they would like to win.

Once the pass experience ends, the prizes will be shipped to each winner, or participants can choose to pick them up at the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau office located in Shreveport, Louisiana, at 629 N Spring Street.

The Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl kicks off at Independence Stadium on Friday, December 23, 2022, at 2 p.m. The participating teams are the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Ragin Cajuns and the University of Houston Cougars. For tickets and information, visit www.radiancetechnologiesindependencebowl.com.