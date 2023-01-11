SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY OFFERS PREVIEW OF WHAT’S NEW FOR 2023

From a new destination brand to enhanced attractions and hotel renovations, Shreveport-Bossier City, LA is looking forward to an exciting 2023 with expanded offerings for visitors and residents alike. A packed calendar of events is also in the mix and can be found at https://www.sbfunguide.com.

Here’s a sampling of what’s new:

Shreveport-Bossier’s New Brand & Destination Master Plan

The Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau will reveal a new brand for the region designed to appeal to visitors as well as locals. In the first quarter, the cities will wave goodbye to “Louisiana’s Other Side!” and usher in a new look and brand. The Bureau is also moving forward with a new 10-year Destination Master Plan for the region.

Sci-port’s Goodman IMAX® Dome

Shreveport’s Sci-Port Discovery Center just added an IMAX® Dome. The 4K laser projection system immerses guests into the movie experience with incredible sound and color. This immersive cinematic experience features blockbusters, documentaries, and family favorites. Find out what’s playing HERE. In Summer 2023, Game-Port returns to Sci-Port, featuring an interactive science playground of gaming.

East Bank District

Bossier City’s East Bank District has been in a constant state of expanding, even giving new experiences to those familiar with the area. Highlights include the “East Bank Mafia” vibe in Hurricane Alley, the open-air eating, drinking, greeting, game playing and music-listening space behind BeauxJax Crafthouse, Bayou Axe Throwing Co., Frozen Pirogue (pronounced “PEA-row”) and the new Chef’s Table. It’s one spot where walking with an open container is also an option. There’s a new Streetcar Station featuring New Orleans-style “Snoballs.” (We hear they’re getting boozy ones.) Then just down the way are unique sweets and treats from Sugar Sheaux and the ALL-NEW Red River Brewpub at the Garage.

New Shreveport Mural

The new From Shreveport with Love Mural is bringing a corner of downtown alive with its colorful postcard montage of things that make Shreveport-Bossier a place to love to live. This “Instagrammable” art encourages viewers to spot iconic city spots.

The Hilton Shreveport Convention Center Hotel

The Hilton Shreveport connected to the Convention Center is renovating meeting spaces in 2023. The 4-star hotel is also updating furnishings, sprucing up the front entrance and renovating the pool area.

Walter B. Jacobs Memorial Nature Park

Walter B. Jacobs Memorial Park in Blanchard, LA, is nearly 160-acres of forest filled with nature trails and wildlife. It will close in February 2023 to begin its metamorphosis into a new, high-tech, state-of-the-art science park.

Gators & Friends Zip Lines

Gators & Friends in Greenwood, LA, will expand its zip line options at the popular exotic petting zoo and adventure park to make the “ultimate adventure with a Zipline Course” over alligators even more thrilling.

Louisiana Downs

Guests can watch, wager and whet their appetites in 2023 at Louisiana Downs in Bossier City. The Inside Rail Sportsbook Bar & Grill just opened with a new. From Boudin Egg Rolls and the Touchdown Platter to the Inside Rail Grand Slam burger, it was designed to be a comfy spot to catch sports and place bets. The Downs will be the site of the 2023 Balloon Rally in summer.

Shreveport Common Expansion

The Shreveport Common project includes 50 partners and $56 million in long term improvements to transform a blighted area of Shreveport into a cultural “hub.” Caddo Common Park’s new Outdoor Pavilion just debuted, and the park already has 30 out of 52 weekends booked. It’s the city’s first programmable greenspace on the western edge of downtown. FREE exercise, fitness and wellness activities are available every week along with a diverse offering of arts programming. In 2023, more revitalization is expected in the area. Here is a video on Shreveport Common.

Shreveport Aquarium

The Shreveport Aquarium is bringing back the Paddlefish Festival in March 2023. A Party for the Planet is planned in April, along with the chance to have breakfast with a mermaid. Guests can view over 300 species and 1,000 animals while hand-feeding stingrays and touching jellyfish. The Fossil Mining Experience allows for dirt digging as guests search for buried treasure such as gemstones, fossils, and shark teeth.

Hilton Garden Inn Shreveport Bossier City & Homewood Suites

The Hilton Garden Inn Shreveport Bossier City and Homewood Suites by Hilton® in Bossier City will undergo a top-to-bottom upgrade. The hotels will begin full renovations of rooms, common areas and meeting spaces creating even better locations for travelers to rest during their visit or host groups for weddings and events.