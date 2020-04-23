Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau awarded an Honorable Mention for the Boom or Bust Scenic Byway marketing and communications plan





Shreveport, LA – The Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau was awarded an honorable mention from the National Scenic Byway Foundation for the marketing and communications plan for the Boom or Bust Byway, a 136-mile scenic route that travels through Caddo, Bossier, Webster and Claiborne Parishes. The National Scenic Byway Foundation is a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit organization serving as the national voice of scenic byways and roads, dedicated to strengthening byways and actively involved in the quest for renewed byway federal funding. Designated by the state of Louisiana for the Louisiana Byways Program that was established in 1991, the Boom or Bust Byway received an honorable mention for its marketing and communications efforts, which are conducted by the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau.



“We are so excited that the National Scenic Byways Foundation recognized our marketing and communications efforts to grow awareness, visitation and ultimately economic development in our rural communities,” said Brandy Evans, vice president of communications for the Tourist Bureau.



The Boom or Bust Byway goes through more than 10 of north Louisiana’s small towns, including Mooringsport, Oil City, Vivian, Hosston, Belcher, Gilliam, Plain Dealing, Sarepta, Shongaloo, and Homer. In an effort to ramp up the byway’s marketing initiatives, the Tourist Bureau updated the Boom or Bust Byway’s website and brochures, launched a GPS-navigated app and road trip itinerary, and developed social media accounts and other modern marketing strategies. The Tourist Bureau has taken significant strides to expose the hidden gems along the route including rural attractions, hole-in-the-wall restaurants, museums, festivals, and more.



“It’s been extremely important to take an integrated marketing approach to promote the byway,” Evans said. “The GPS-activated app will really help people navigate and explore our rural communities. Now is a great time to get out and explore the natural assets all along the byway.”



Additionally, the Tourist Bureau is applying for the All-American Road Designation, which is a road recognized by the United States Department of Transportation for two of six “intrinsic qualities” – archeological, cultural, historic, natural, recreational, and scenic. The Boom or Bust Byway will highlight recreational and historic sites along the route, including Caddo Lake, Louisiana State Oil and Gas Museum, Cypress Black Bayou Recreation and Water Conservation District, Bayou Dorcheat, Germantown Colony, Homer Historic District, and Lake Claiborne State Park.



For more information about the scenic Boom or Bust Byway, visit www.BoomOrBustByway.com or their Facebook or Instagram page.