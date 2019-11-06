Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau says revenues up, expenses down in 2019

The Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau outlined its 2020 budget to the Bossier City Council this week.

Tourist Bureau President Stacy Brown delivered updates on tourism at Tuesday’s council meeting.

The business plan contained information and goals from the tourist bureau’s board and staff..

“Last year we completed a destination assessment, which looked at our community. It assessed our strengths, as well as informing the public on private sectors on how we can collaborate to grow tourism in our area. Some of the things that we’ve identified were two key challenges that you have helped work on,” Brown said.

She said those two key challenges identified were litter and crime.

“Litter is one that we have taken on as the hospitality industry and work together to have some special cleanup days. You have also partnered with Bossier Parish and the Bossier Sheriff’s to work on Keep Bossier Beautiful,” Brown said.

As for crime, she added, “One of the things we worked on is a crisis communications plan.”

Brown concluded her update to the council by explaining the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau 2020 budget.

“We are projecting to end up this year just a little bit higher then what we budgeted on revenue. And, we project to come in a little bit under on expenses. Next year, we are projecting again to have another slight increase in revenue and keep our expenses in line to have that balanced budget,” she explained.

Listed below is the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau’s Visionary and Desired Future Goals for Shreveport-Bossier: