Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau to highlight “Hidden Gems” in Bossier

Latest installment in the Be a Fan of Shreveport-Bossier Ambassador Tour series set for Sept. 3

The Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau will host the next edition of its quarterly Be a Fan of Shreveport-Bossier Ambassador Tour series, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., on Tuesday, Sept. 3. The theme of this tour is “Hidden Gems.”

Tickets are $25 apiece and are now available via www.Eventbrite.com and at www.Shreveport-Bossier.org. Limited seats are available and tickets must be purchased in advance. Admission includes transportation, a daylong guided tour of Shreveport-Bossier, and lunch at Joe Cobb’s BBQ in Bossier City.

Attractions visited during this installment of the quarterly tour series will include Sanctuary Glass Studio, the future site of Shreveport Common, the future site of Every Man a King Distillery, Old Galilee Baptist Church, Joe Cobb’s BBQ, and Tubbs Hardware & Rental. The day will begin at 8:30 a.m. with a brief orientation at the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau’s Downtown Shreveport Visitor Center located at 629 Spring Street. The day will end with participants “graduating” from the Be a Fan of Shreveport-Bossier Ambassador Program and receiving an official pin and certificate.

“The ambassador program was designed to give those who work in the hospitality industry, as well as interested residents, a chance to learn more about all the tourism

assets in this community,” said Brandy Evans, vice president of communications for the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau.

