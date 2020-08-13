Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau to host virtual North Louisiana Travel Outlook Conference on August 27th

From the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau:



Shreveport-Bossier City, LA – The Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau will host a virtual North Louisiana Travel Outlook Conference (NLTOC) on Thursday, Aug. 27 from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. NLTOC gives local tourism professionals a rare opportunity to sit in on live sessions with national, state and local tourism experts, who will be sharing information about the impacts of COVID-19 and recovery efforts for the future. Participants will be able to access the conference from the comfort of their homes or offices, allowing more affordable registration fees and a relaxed attendance. Registration is $20. For more information, visit www.Shreveport-Bossier.org/NLTOC.



“Our organization was designed to generate economic impact for Shreveport-Bossier through the positive promotion of the tourism industry,” said Stacy Brown, president of the Tourist Bureau. “Right now, our partners need us more than ever. We are working diligently to ensure that all attendees are able to use the North Louisiana Travel Outlook Conference as vessel for economic resources, travel insight and expert optimism as we all combat COVID-19.”



The purpose of the NLTOC is to inform tourism and hospitality industry partners about the current and future impact of COVID-19. Tourism is a vital part of north Louisiana’s economy, and this conference will provide insight on local and national travel trends. This all-day conference will cover a variety of topics including a national look at the impact of COVID-19 on travel, as well as the impact to the Shreveport-Bossier economy.



Speakers will cover topics that range from gaming to sports tourism and conventions and meetings outlook to festivals and outdoor events. The conference will consist of six speakers, five panel discussions, trivia segments, giveaways, and more. Some of the speakers and panelists include internationally renowned tourism expert and economist, Adam Sacks, president of Tourism Economics; Billy Nungesser, Lieutenant Governor of Louisiana; Jon Schmieder, Founder and CEO of Huddle Up Group; Taylor Jamison, Director of Strategic and Corporate Partnerships at Minority Supplier Institute; Lisa Johnson, President of Bossier Chamber of Commerce, and more. Click here to review the full NLTOC schedule.



The 2020 North Louisiana Travel Outlook Conference would not be possible without The Bureau’s partners, supporters and sponsors, including Sam’s Town Casino and Hotel, AEP SWEPCO, Barksdale Federal Credit Union, Good Guys Promotional Products, APS Payroll, Red River Bank and the Louisiana Hotel & Lodging Association.



The Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau partnered with national and local tourism experts to host the virtual Travel Outlook Conference on Thursday, Aug. 27, registrations are open now.



For more information about the North Louisiana Travel Outlook Conference, visit www.Shreveport-Bossier.org/NTOLC.



