Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau Wins ConventionSouth’s Annual Readers’ Choice Award for the Sixth Time

Shreveport-Bossier, LA –ConventionSouth has awarded the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau a 2020 Readers’ Choice Award. Since creation in 2001, this is the sixth time that the Tourist Bureau has received the award from ConventionSouth. The publication is a national, multimedia resource for planning conventions in the South.

“It is an honor to receive ConventionSouth’s Readers’ Choice Award for the sixth time,” said Stacy Brown, president of the Tourist Bureau. “This award validates that our team continuously provides quality customer service and unparalleled hospitality to our visitors and meeting delegates.”

The Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau is among 380 convention and tourist bureaus, meeting facilities and hotels located across the South to receive this year’s Readers’ Choice Award. With more than 8,000 voters participating in the selection process and the highest social media interaction todate, this has been the most successful and engaging year yet.

The Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau will be featured as an award recipient in the December 2020 Awards Issue of ConventionSouth magazine. A complete list of winners can be found online at www.conventionsouth.com/conventionsouth-awards-recognize-the-industrys-best-of-the-best.

The Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau is a complete resource for meeting planners. To learn more, visit www.Shreveport-Bossier.org/Meetings or call 1-800-551-8682.