Shreveport-Bossier Convention & Tourist Bureau Announces Event Securements and New Hire

Shreveport-Bossier Convention & Tourist Bureau (SBCTB) staff, tourism industry supporters and state governmental officials gathered at the Shreveport Convention Center today to announce the securement of three national conference events as well as to welcome a new hire.



The first event announced was the National Tour Association (NTA) Travel Exchange, set for Nov. 12-15, 2023. NTA represents a global membership of tourism professionals involved in the growth and development of the packaged travel industry. Its membership includes tour operator companies – group, independent, inbound and outbound – and the destinations and suppliers that partner with them. The event attendance is expected to be approximately 500 – 700 people. The immediate and residual economic impact, media exposure, relationship development, and ultimate increase in tourism are just a few of the benefits. The economic impact is predicted to be $1.7 million.



“Hosting this prestigious event affords Shreveport-Bossier tremendous exposure to the travel industry, and we thank the Louisiana Office of Tourism for helping to sponsor NTA,” said Stacy Brown, President/CEO of the SBCTB. “While the economic benefit is certainly exciting, we are truly looking forward to the marketing exposure NTA will ultimately bring.”



In addition to NTA, Shreveport-Bossier will host the Society of American Travel Writers (SATW) who services over 200 members. Like NTA, the media exposure hosting this conference is expected to be invaluable. The conference will be for SATW’s Central States Chapter which is the largest and most prolific of the organization’s four regional chapters and represents members from 20 states. Their members regularly produce travel articles, photography and broadcast segments that appear in publications, online and in broadcasts around the planet. The conference is expected to draw 40-60 attendees from these states.



The final event announced was secured just this week as Shreveport-Bossier’s bid to host the 74th annual National Square Dance Convention was accepted. It will be held June, 2025 and is comprised of dance competitors and enthusiasts. The event will be held at the Shreveport Convention Center and will bring almost 6,000 room nights to the area and an expected total economic impact of just over $4 million.



“We have such an incredible team at the Shreveport-Bossier CTB,” added Brown. “We know Shreveport-Bossier is an incredible destination and the perfect location to host major national events. That coupled with the dedication of a knowledgeable team is what allows us to bring in events of this size helping to create a substantial economic impact for our area.”



Shreveport-Bossier CTB also welcomed a new employee at the press conference. While not new to the Bureau, David Bradley returns to the Bureau in a new role as the VP of Business Development. Bradley previously served as the Vice President of Sales and Services for 6 years.



Bradley, Mike Walsworth, North Louisiana Outreach Coordinator for the Louisiana Lieutenant Governor’s office, and tourism partners spoke about the importance of group sales and the impact conventions have on the local economy.



At the conclusion of the press conference, attendees were invited to tour the current event being held at the Shreveport Conference Center, the Gold Wing Road Riders Association Annual Conference – Wing Ding 43 which brought in almost 4,000 motorcyclists to Shreveport-Bossier.



For more information about Shreveport-Bossier, visit www.Shreveport-Bossier.org. For a complete list of events, visit www.SBFunGuide.com.