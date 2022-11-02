Shreveport-Bossier CTB Wins ConventionSouth’s Annual Readers’ Choice Award

It is with great honor that the publishers and editors of ConventionSouth, the national multimedia resource for planning events in the South, present Shreveport-Bossier Convention & Tourist Bureau (SBCTB) with a 2022 Readers’ Choice Award.

“ConventionSouth readers and fans have voted to decide the best meeting sites in the South, and it is no surprise to

us that Shreveport-Bossier Convention & Tourist Bureau has been selected to receive our annual Readers’ Choice Award,” said ConventionSouth Associate Publisher Tiffany Burtnett. “The value in receiving this prestigious recognition is that it comes from the United States’ top meeting professionals who hold events in the South. These planners demand the highest level of customer service and quality facilities, and they have determined that Shreveport-Bossier CTB indeed displays the commitment to professionalism, creativity and service that they require.”

SBCTB is among 416 convention and visitor bureaus (CVBs), meeting facilities and hotels located across the South to receive this year’s Readers’ Choice Award. Throughout the year, meeting professionals nominated the meeting sites they believe provide exemplary service for group events. The nominated sites are then compiled onto an online ballot where meeting professionals and fans are asked to vote for the best of the best. Over 8,000 voters participated in the selection process and the highest social media interaction to date, making it the most successful and engaging year yet!

“The Shreveport-Bossier CTB is blessed with an incredible team that is dedicated to servicing our meeting planners, attendees, and guests from around the nation,” said David Bradley, vice president of business development. “From start to finish, we work to exceed the expectations of those choosing to do business and visit Shreveport-Bossier offering staff expertise, itineraries, booking incentives, group experiences, and even transportation. We customize based on the needs of each group.”

Since its creation in 2001, this is the eighth time that Shreveport-Bossier Convention & Tourist Bureau has received the award, making it an even greater honor to present the venue with a 2022 Readers’ Choice Award. Shreveport-Bossier Convention & Tourist Bureau will be featured as an award recipient in the December 2022 Awards Issue of ConventionSouth magazine. This exciting issue will also showcase some of the most talented meeting professionals in the nation as ConventionSouth also presents planners with its annual “Meeting Professionals To Watch” designation. “Featuring peer advice and trade secrets from our Meeting Professionals to Watch in 2023, our Awards Issue is one of the most popular must-read resources within the meetings industry,” Burtnett said.

Celebrating 40 years as a leading meeting planning resource for Southern destinations, ConventionSouth magazine is based in Gulf Shores, Ala., and is distributed to more than 18,000 meeting professionals located across the country who book events held within the South, according to Burtnett.

A complete list of award winners can be found online at:

https://conventionsouth.com/2022-readers-choice-award-winners-announced/

The ConventionSouth Readers’ Choice Award logo is available for use at: