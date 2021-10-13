The fortieth annual Shreveport-Bossier Mayors’ Prayer Breakfast is scheduled for Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. at the Shreveport Convention Center. This year we will again gather together as concerned citizens, clergy, business leaders and elected officials in prayer for the continued growth and revitalization of our communities. We thank you for your prior support of the Prayer Breakfast.

We are honored to have Dr. Steen Trawick, CEO of CHRISTUS Health Shreveport-Bossier, as our speaker this year.

The Shreveport-Bossier Mayors’ Prayer Breakfast is modeled after the National Prayer Breakfast held annually in Washington, D.C. Established in 1952 by leadership groups in the United States Senate and House of Representatives, it is a time for spiritual rededication of the individual and the nation. In keeping with these ideals, a committee of local volunteers organizes this annual event.

To help make this important event a reality, we are asking for your continued support through the purchase of one or more tables as described on the enclosed Reservation Form.

Since we anticipate over 700 to be in attendance, please respond by October 15, so that we have adequate time to plan the event and insure proper recognition for your sponsorship. Please complete and return the reservation form as soon as possible, along with your check, in the enclosed return envelope, OR (new this year!) you can register and pay online. This means no check, no green sheet, no return envelope, no stamps, no delays! Simply log in here: https://sbmpb.eventbrite.com. However you register, your tickets will be mailed on Thursday, October 28.