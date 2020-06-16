Shreveport-Bossier nonprofits awarded $2.8M in funding

Shreveport, Louisiana – As our community currently faces many challenges, Shreveport-Bossier nonprofits have stepped up to provide support to those in need. Community Foundation of North Louisiana announces it is awarding $2.8 million in grants to nonprofits through its annual competitive grant cycle.



Each year, the Community Foundation accepts applications for funding from Caddo-Bossier nonprofits. This year, special care was taken to ensure organizations receive the vital support needed due to lost revenue and/or additional costs resulting from COVID-19. Since the pandemic began, CFNLA staff has coordinated with applicants to assess each nonprofit’s needs and, in many cases, allowing applicants to amend funding requests. “During this unprecedented time, it is important that the Community Foundation responds swiftly and with flexibility to the rapidly changing needs,” says CEO Kristi Gustavson.



It has been the practice of CFNLA to accept competitive grant applications once annually. Due to the unprecedented events of 2020, CFNLA will open a second 2020 competitive grant application in the fall. These grants are intended to respond to community needs that have yet to emerge or that could not be prioritized in the first round of funding. The grant application deadline and eligibility criteria will be announced in July.



In addition to the competitive grants, the Foundation is awarding $36,700 from the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund. This is the third round of grants from the fund since its creation in March of 2020. A total of $131,700 has been granted from the COVID-19 Emergency Fund to organizations directly addressing needs related to COVID-19.



In May the Community Foundation celebrated the largest Give For Good day ever, raising $1.95 million for North Louisiana nonprofits from more than 5,000 donors across the country. Since April 1st, the Foundation has awarded $4.9 million in grants to nonprofits serving our community. If you would like to learn more about Community Foundation of North Louisiana, the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund, future grant opportunities and more, visit: cfnla.org.



