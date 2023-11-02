SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER OFFICIALS ANNOUNCE HOLIDAYS ON THE RED

Shreveport and Bossier city officials, friends of tourism, and event organizers gathered today at a press conference emceed by Santa at the American Rose Center to unwrap Holiday cheer in Shreveport-Bossier, Louisiana with “Holidays on the Red.”

The Holidays on the Red campaign is how Visit Shreveport-Bossier wraps a big bow around the numerous existing holiday events and brings them more exposure throughout the holiday season. Multiple booths were set up at today’s announcement to showcase a sampling of the upcoming events and holiday treats designed to celebrate “Holidays on the Red.”

“We are very excited to kick off the holiday season and help to bring more joy to the area,” said Stacy Brown, president and CEO of Visit Shreveport-Bossier. “We encourage families and friends to make plans now to come out and enjoy exciting, signature holiday events in Shreveport-Bossier. From dazzling fireworks at the annual Rockets Over the Red festival, twinkling light displays at Christmas in Roseland, and flurries of snow at the Sno-Port exhibit, there are many ways to make the season bright.”

A sampling of events includes:

Rockets Over the Red Fireworks Festival – Nov. 25, 4 – 7 p.m.

The Rockets Over the Red Fireworks Festival returns to Riverview Park in downtown Shreveport and Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets in Bossier City on Sat., Nov. 25 from 4 – 7 p.m. Attendees can celebrate the Christmas season with free, family-friendly fun that includes live music, activities, food trucks, Santa and more. The evening will culminate with fireworks that can be viewed from both Bossier City and downtown Shreveport.

BELIEVE! Lights the Night – Thursday, Nov. 24 – Friday, Dec. 23

BELIEVE! is the ultimate interactive magical Christmas journey held at the Shreveport Aquarium in downtown Shreveport. Receive a magic motion-activated Christmas wand that brings this Christmas adventure to life! Sit with the big guy himself, Santa, for a special photo opp! Tour the beautiful community-decorated Christmas trees, make a holiday craft with one of our jolly elves, and so much more!

​Christmas in Roseland- Friday, Saturday, & Sunday from 5:30 – 10 p.m., Nov. 24-Dec. 17

Christmas in Roseland is celebrating their 40th year! The beautiful winter wonderland is a family tradition in Ark-La-Tex. This year will be bigger, brighter, and better than ever before. They will have fireworks shows every Saturday in December, Santa is in the garden for photos every night from 6-9 p.m., you can ride the Roseland Express mini train, roast marshmallows, and make s’mores, and more. Christmas in Roseland will be open every night starting Dec. 18-23.

Sno-Port- Friday, Nov., 25, 9 a.m. – Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024

Visitors from across the area have engaged in snow-themed, science-based activities housed in an interactive science “playground” known as “Sno-Port” at the Sci-Port Discovery Center since 2019. Sno-Port, redesigned annually, represents the imaginations and creations of local artists and has become a favorite holiday experience.

Shreveport-Bossier is also part of the Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights. Since 1992, this trail encompassing Shreveport-Bossier, Minden, Monroe-West Monroe, Natchitoches, Alexandria/Pineville, DeSoto Parish, and Ruston has consistently elevated holiday experiences for both residents and visitors.

With the convenience of short distances between cities, visitors can enjoy a unique and special experience in each location, making this trail perfect for both day trips and week-long excursions. Revel in the brilliance of downtown and neighborhood lights, savor local cuisine, dance at festivals, and shop in all eight festive cities.

Stacey Tinsley/Press-Tribune – A pineapple Christmas alligator made by Music To Your Mouth Catering, Food Truck, and Charcuteries.