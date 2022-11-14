SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER OFFICIALS ANNOUNCE HOLIDAYS ON THE RED

Mayor Tommy Chandler, Shreveport and Bossier city officials, friends of tourism and event organizers gathered today at a press conference emceed by Santa at the Sci-Port in Shreveport, Louisiana to announce a new holiday initiative for the area, “Holidays on the Red.”

The campaign was created by the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau to bring more exposure to the numerous existing, enhanced and new events taking place this year. Multiple booths were set up at today’s announcement to showcase a sampling of the upcoming events and holiday treats designed to celebrate “Holidays on the Red.”

“We are very excited to kick-off the holiday season and help to being more joy to the area,” said Stacy Brown, executive director of the SBCTB. “ We encourage families and friends to make plans now to come out and enjoy exciting, signature holiday events in Shreveport-Bossier. From dazzling fireworks at the annual Rockets Over the Red festival, twinkling light displays at Christmas in Roseland and flurries of snow at the Sno-Port exhibit, there are many ways to make the season bright.”

A sampling of events includes:

Rockets Over the Red Fireworks Festival– Nov. 26, 4 – 7 p.m.

The Rockets Over the Red Fireworks Festival returns to Riverview Park in downtown Shreveport and Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets in Bossier City on Sat., Nov. 26 from 4 – 7 p.m. Attendees can celebrate the Christmas season with free, family-friendly fun that includes live music, activities, food trucks, Santa and more. Beer and beverages will be sold by Downtown Shreveport Unlimited, and face painting will be provided by Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers. The evening will culminate with fireworks that can be viewed from both Bossier City and downtown Shreveport.

BELIEVE! Lights the Night– Nov. 25 & 26 and Dec. 2 – 3, 9 and 16-18

Celebrating its third year of Christmas magic, BELIEVE! Offers an interactive magical Christmas journey held at the Shreveport Aquarium in downtown Shreveport. Attendees are gifted a magic motion-activated Christmas wand that turns on lights, makes music, lights a fireplace, creates reindeer footprints, jingles bells, and more. Guests can even use their wand to find out if they are on the naughty or nice list. Photo opportunities will be available with a cast of costumed characters including Mrs. Claus, Santa’s jolly elves, the new beautiful Snow Mermaid, Glacielle and the big guy himself, Santa. Decorating inspiration will be available by gazing at the beautiful community-decorated Christmas Trees with the chance to vote for a favorite tree to win money for charity. Enjoy Mrs. Claus’ delicious cookies and hot cocoa, and make a holiday craft with one of the jolly elves.

​Christmas in Roseland– Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays – Nov. 25 – Dec. 18

Christmas in Roseland returns to the American Rose Center this holiday season as the gardens transform into a whimsical winter wonderland from the day after Thanksgiving until the weekend before Christmas. The American Rose Center will be featuring millions of twinkling lights, dozens of lighted displays, giant Christmas cards to the community, nightly entertainment, photos with Santa, train rides, marshmallow roasting, and fun for the whole family!

Sno-Port- Friday, Nov, 25, 9 a.m. – Jan. 29, 2023

Visitors from across the area have engaged in snow-themed, science-based activities housed in an interactive science “playground” known as “Sno-Port” at the Sci-Port Discovery Center since 2019. Sno-Port, redesigned annually, represents the imaginations and creations of local artists and has become a favorite holiday experience.

There are many more festive holiday events happening in Shreveport-Bossier City and around the area on the Holiday Trail of Lights! Visit HolidaysOnTheRed.com to see a full list of attractions and events.